Explore Innovative Options For Broadcasting: Anurag Thakur

"New Direct to Mobile (D2M) technologies offer exciting content possibilities for terrestrial broadcasting not only to television but also on handheld devices such as mobile phones, notepads on any where, anytime basis, and that too without the need of Internet," the Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

"We must explore and embrace innovative options of broadcasting like Next Gen broadcasting which shall not only ensure wider reach to cater to all strata of our society but also serve as a catalyst for ever evolving user experience," the minister said.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said indigenous development of broadcasting equipment was one of the pivotal pillars in the broadcasting sector.