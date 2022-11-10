Explained: What Is Vikram S, India's First Private Rocket Set To Be Launched

India is set to launch its first privately-owned rocket into space between November 16 and 17. Vikram S, developed by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace announced on Tuesday that the launch in a sub-orbital mission will be carried out with three payloads.

The maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh' (the beginning), will carry two Indian and one foreign customer payloads and is set for launch from the Indian Space Research Organisation's launchpad at Sriharikota.

"A launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities, the final date being confirmed based on weather conditions," Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana said.

What is Vikram S?

Named after Vikram Sarabhai, the Father of the Indian Space Programme, Vikram S is a small-lift launch vehicle that will “signal the beginning of a new era for the space industry, which was liberalized by the government in June 2020 to allow for private-sector participation.”

"The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles," Naga Bharath Daka, Chief Operating Officer of Skyroot Aerospace, said in a statement.

The ‘Vikram’ series has three rockets that are being developed to launch small satellites. These will help to support communication services such as broadband internet, GPS, IoT from space and earth imaging.

A report by Inc42 states the Vikram series (I, II, III) comprises solid-state rockets that are built on upgradeable architecture with carbon composite and 3D-printed motors and can be assembled and launched in less than 72 hours.

They can carry satellites weighing up to 815kgs to the low Earth orbit and the sun-synchronous polar orbits (SSPOs).

Vikram I will be the first of the series launch that includes three solid fuel stages, plus a liquid-fueled kick stage. It will be able to carry lighter satellites, weighing up to 480 kg to low-inclination orbits. Vikram I will have two Indian and one foreign payload.

According to media reports, the other two, Vikram II and Vikram III will carry heavier payloads with multiple orbital insertions.

What is a sub-orbital mission?

A sub-orbital spaceflight is when a spacecraft leaves the gravitational field from which it was launched and travels through space on a trajectory that crosses the atmosphere or surface of that body.

In that case, the spaceflight is unable to complete revolving an orbit.

Sub-orbital missions are aimed at lower altitudes than an orbit. These are considered crucial as experimentation before the launch of a spacecraft in an actual orbit.

Spacekidz, a Chennai-based aerospace startup, will fly 'Fun-Sat', a 2.5 kg payload developed by students from India, the US, Singapore and Indonesia on the sub-orbital flight onboard Vikram-S.



“We want the children to learn about conducting experiments in space. It is a simple payload developed by grandparents with their grandchildren,” Srimathy Kesan, CEO of Spacekidz, said.

What is Skyroot Aerospace?

Based in Hyderabad, Skyroot was the first startup to sign a memorandum of understanding with ISRO for launching its rockets. It aims to disrupt entry barriers to cost-efficient satellite launch services and space-flight by advancing its mission to make spaceflights affordable, reliable and regular for all, the statement said.

Chandana said Skyroot could build and get the Vikram-S rocket mission ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre).

The project is supported by the ISRO – allowing Skyroot access to ISRO’s testing and launch sites.

The Centre also launched the Indian Space Association (ISpa) last year for collaboration between private and public players in the space tech sector.



