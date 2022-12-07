Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Ex-Congress Leader Pijush Kanti Biswas And Four Party Leaders From Tripura Join TMC

Ex-Congress Leader Pijush Kanti Biswas And Four Party Leaders From Tripura Join TMC

Pijush Kanti Biswas, the former president of the Tripura Congress, and four other Trinamool Congress leaders joined the party on Wednesday.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Ex-Congress Leader Pijush Kanti Biswas And Four Party Leaders From Tripura Join TMC

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 9:28 pm

Former Tripura Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas and four party leaders joined the Trinamool Congress here on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in the national capital, was present during their joining.

Besides Biswas, former general secretaries of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Tejen Das and Ananta Banerjee, former TPCC working president Purnita Chakma and Bimal Rudra Paul of the Tripura Youth Congress joined the TMC, according to a party statement.

Barely five months after it faced a crushing defeat in the Tripura Assembly polls, the TMC has sounded the poll bugle in the state, urging voters to vote for it in the state elections next year. The new joiners are expected to strengthen the party's chances in the state. 

National Tripura Congress Pijush Kanti Biswas Trinamool Congress Tripura Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Tejen Das Ananta Banerjee Mamata Banerjee
Visually told More

