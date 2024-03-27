National

Envoys Of 5 Nations Present Credentials To President Murmu

Those who presented their credentials were Josel Francisco Ignacio, Ambassador of the Republic of Philippines, Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mikhail Kasko, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus, Peter Maina Munyiri, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya and Vakhtang Jaoshvili, Ambassador of Georgia, the statement issued by the President's office said.

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday received credentials from envoys of five nations, including the Philippines and Uzbekistan, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said.

