Elephant Mysteriously Dies After Straying Into Alipurduar Tea Garden

An adult elephant was found dead at a tea garden in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said on Sunday.

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 4:08 pm

The elephant strayed into Nimti tea garden in Kalchini block on Saturday morning, they said.

After running helter-skelter through the tea garden, it suddenly fell and died, they added.

The mysterious death of the elephant led to panic in the area.

The carcass of the elephant was sent for post-mortem, and the cause of the death will be known only after getting the report, officials said.

(Inputs from PTI)

