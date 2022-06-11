Early Morning Fire At Rohini Hospital Induces Panic Among Patients And Occupants.

Panic dawned at Rohini’s Brahm Shakti hospital on Saturday morning when a fire broke out in its ICU. Several people, including patients, were rescued in time thanks to the sparse crowd inside the northwest Delhi hospital at the time of the incident. Unfortunately, the fire claimed the life of a 64-year-old patient.



One of the evacuees said though there was no chaos, people did get terrified. Nineteen-year-old Khushi was admitted to the hospital and had come out of the hospital as the fire raged on its third floor.



"I had some issues with my legs and was admitted here six days ago. I was sleeping with my mother in room number 206 when a nurse came and asked us to leave immediately as there was a fire on the third floor in the ICU. We took our belongings with us, but my books were left inside the room," she said. Her mother Mamta Gupta said that though people escaped in time, everyone got scared and some of them even broke down.

Surabhi Bhalla, 26, a resident of Budh Vihar, said she was on the second floor when the fire broke out. "I was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after being down with a stomach infection. I was sleeping in my room with my daughter and husband. Some hospital staff came around 5 am and informed us that a fire had broken out on the third floor of the building. Immediately, we ran out of the building. My three-year-old daughter, who was born on the third floor of this hospital, was also with us as she doesn't sleep without me," she said.





After the fire, the hospital staff put beds in the reception area and shifted the patients there. A 64-year-old patient died after his oxygen support was disrupted due to the fire, police said. The fire, apparently caused due to a short circuit, broke out on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, they said.