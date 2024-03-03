Each BJP Candidate Will Win By Over 5 Lakh Votes In Rajasthan, Says CM Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said BJP won all 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state two consecutive times and this time each party candidate will go to Parliament winning by a margin of five lakh votes.

He said 60 per cent of the tickets for the Lok Sabha elections have been finalised and the remaining tickets will be decided upon soon.

Sharma, who was addressing an event held to mark the departure of LED raths for the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra,' said the party is sending LED raths to collect suggestions from people which will be included in the party's election manifesto.