Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Duty Of All Religious Groups To Maintain Secularism Across India: CBCI

Council for Laity, CBCI, has announced a national-level "propaganda and awareness programme against terrorism," it said. The Council requests all popular movements and organisations in India to join it. 

Duty Of All Religious Groups To Maintain Secularism Across India: CBCI
All religious groups of India to maintain secularism

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 9:13 pm

It is the duty of all religious groups of India to maintain secularism across the country and it is a constitutional imperative of the people, Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) said on Wednesday.

The greatness of secularism should be upheld at all costs, and nobody should be allowed to subvert the lofty principles of secularism, a statement quoting Chevalier Adv V C Sebastian, Secretary, Council for Laity, CBCI, said. 

Related stories

Donald Trump's Trade War With China Upsets Religious Groups Over Increase In Cost Of Bible

Terrorism is "getting stronger" day by day despite proclaiming of peace and non-violence, and it is our duty to resist its strengthening, the statement quoting him said.

Council for Laity, CBCI, has announced a national-level "propaganda and awareness programme against terrorism," it said. The Council requests all popular movements and organisations in India to join it. 

On August 15, the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the Laity Council will launch campaign pledging peace and non-violence across the country. Adv Sebastian added that besides Christian organisations and institutions, various other movements would participate in this nation-wide programme.

"Indians should deeply imbibe the spirit of the constitution which guarantees equality of rights and justice to all. We have the freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion," he said.

It is the duty of all religious and other groups of India to maintain secularism across the country, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Duty Religious Groups Maintain Secularism Council For Laity CBCI Propaganda And Awareness Programme Popular Movements Organisations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Live Streaming Of Portugal Vs Czech Republic: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Portugal Vs Czech Republic: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live