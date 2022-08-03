Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Development Work On Ayodhya Ram Temple Will Follow The Pattern Of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Urban Development Minister Arvind Sharma and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh informed about the decision taken in the cabinet meeting in a press conference on Tuesday. 

Proposed model of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. | Twitter Photo

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 12:21 pm

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a Rs 797.68-crore proposal for the renovation and widening of roads leading to the Ayodhya Ram Temple on the patterns of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The cabinet also set a two-year deadline for the same. 

“We will develop the area in Ayodhya on the pattern of KV Corridor,” said minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh while briefing media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions.

Besides, proposals were approved to widen and strengthen the 12.94 km long road from Sahadatganj to Nayaghat in Ayodhya will be widened and Rs 797.69 crore will be spent on this.

The development of the area would pave way for easier access to the temple for pilgrims and prevent overcrowding.
 

