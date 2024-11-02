National

Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why

While Diwali 2023 saw a slight improvement in air quality compared to recent years, the persistent air pollution in Delhi remains a serious health concern for residents.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Delhi pollution post diwali
People jog at Kartavya Path as air quality continues to remain poor, in New Delhi, early Saturday morning, Nov. 2, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) experienced a slight uptick on November 1, a day after Diwali. Although the air quality deteriorated as is typical during the festival, the increase was less severe than in previous years.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI on Friday stood at 339, just 11 points from Thursday's reading of 328. Both figures fell into the 'very poor' category, which ranges from 301 to 400. Still, it is noteworthy that this year’s post-Diwali air quality represented the lowest levels of pollution recorded since 2015, aside from last year’s numbers.

While the readings on the day before Diwali, were worse than the previous couple of years, they still indicated a relative improvement compared to 2021, which saw the AQI soar to an alarming 462 the day after the festival.

How post-Diwali air was cleaner despite firecracker use

Several factors played a crucial role in mitigating the post-Diwali air quality this year including warm October and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that October 2024 was the warmest in 73 years, with average temperatures significantly higher than in previous years. This contrasts sharply with last year's Diwali, which was celebrated on November 13, when temperatures dropped to a monthly minimum of 13 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds throughout the festival period also helped disperse pollutants, preventing a higher rise in AQI levels. While firecrackers were banned, they were still used in many parts of the city, including Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Chhatarpur, Jaunapur, East of Kailash, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Vikas Puri, Dilshad Garden, and Burari, contributing to the overall pollution.

On the night of Diwali (Thursday), the AQI skyrocketed to 999 in certain areas - indicating a severe air quality crisis. A CPCB report indicated that while PM2.5 levels saw a 4 percent decrease compared to the previous year, PM10 levels increased by 11 percent.

Residents struggle to breathe 

A recent survey by ‘LocalCircles’ revealed the health implications of the pollution spike. Among the 21,000 respondents from Delhi and neighbouring NCR regions, 69 percent reported at least one member in every family suffering from respiratory issues, such as sore throats and coughs, while 62 percent experienced eye irritation due to poor air quality. The prevalence of symptoms like headaches and difficulty concentrating was also noted among 23 percent of families.

The survey also indicated a significant change in residents' responses to pollution management, with only 23 percent planning to use air purifiers to combat air quality issues, and a similar percentage expressing a resigned attitude towards living with the pollution.

15 percent of the respondent stated that they plan to ‘just live with it’ and carry on with their daily activity by wearing a mask when outdoors, consumption of immunity-boosting food or drinks, or traveling somewhere during these months.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Gill, Pant Fifties Lead Hosts' Recovery|IND - 168/4; NZ - 235
  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Mitchell Believes Mumbai Game Evenly Poised Despite India’s Late Collapse
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Mumbai Weather Forecast
  5. ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Teams - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
  2. Luton Town 1-1 West Brom, Championship: Morris Confident Of Returning To 'Ruthless Form' After Draw
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
  4. Girona Vs Leganes, La Liga: Michel Says Hosts Will Improve When Injured Players Return
  5. Dortmund Vs Leipzig Preview, Bundesliga: Kobel Ruled Out, But Sahin Confident Of Revival
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why
  2. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  3. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
  4. Row Erupts Over Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Leader’s Sexist Jibe At Shaina NC
  5. Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  2. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  3. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  4. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  5. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
World News
  1. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
  2. Pakistan: 9 Killed, Including 5 Children, In Restive Balochistan Bomb Blast; 27 Injured
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  5. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival