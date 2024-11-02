Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI on Friday stood at 339, just 11 points from Thursday's reading of 328. Both figures fell into the 'very poor' category, which ranges from 301 to 400. Still, it is noteworthy that this year’s post-Diwali air quality represented the lowest levels of pollution recorded since 2015, aside from last year’s numbers.