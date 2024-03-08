Delhi: Public Humiliation Led Father To Stab Gym Trainer Son

It was constant humiliation that led the father of a gym trainer to kill his son in a brutal fashion, stabbing him several times, an evening before his wedding.

The Delhi Police late Thursday night arrested Ranglal Singhal, who, according to his confession, stabbed his son Gaurav in his house while the preparations for his wedding were in full swing.

Gaurav Singhal, 29, was stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his home in south Delhi's Devli Extension early Thursday, hours before he was supposed to get married. Ranglal Singhal, who was nabbed from Rajasthan's Jaipur, had planned the killing carefully so as to not draw anyone's attention, police said.

"He deliberately chose a time around 10.30 to 11 pm when it was noisy due to dhol-nagara near his house and the deceased had chosen another room to talk to his would-be wife," an officer privy to the investigation said.