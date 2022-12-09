Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi Logs 4 New Covid Cases

Home National

Delhi Logs 4 New Covid Cases

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease. Delhi recorded five Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent on Thursday.

Delhi Logs 4 New Covid Cases
Delhi Logs 4 New Covid Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 10:25 pm

Delhi recorded four fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease. Delhi recorded five Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent on Thursday.

The national capital recorded seven coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent on Monday, and one death due to the disease.

A total of 3,047 tests were conducted a day before, according to latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 18 while the number of containment zones is three.

The total number of cases rose to 20,07,024, while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed. Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 16 are occupied while 14 patients are in home isolation, it added.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

MP Logs One COVID-19 Case, Zero Death; Active Tally At 8

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 249 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Declines To 4,228

Mumbai Logs 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 61

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Cases New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film