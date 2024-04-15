'2 Minutes Of Fuel Left': Delhi Cop Shares 'Harrowing' IndiGo Flight Experience Due To Bad Weather

"The pilot attempted landing twice, couldn’t due to bad weather, and still wasted a lot of time deciding the next course of action," Kumar said in his post on X.

At 5:30 pm, after 75 minutes from the holding fuel announcement, the pilot diverted the flight to Chandigarh for landing. “By that time a lot of passengers and one of the crew staff started puking out of panic,” said Kumar, adding that the plane finally landed in Chandigarh at 6.10 pm, 115 minutes after the holding fuel announcement.

Also Read: