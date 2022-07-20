Delhi Congress Pays Tributes To former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit On Death Anniversary

Delhi Congress leaders paid tributes to former chief minister late Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary at the Delhi Congress office here on Wednesday, party officials said.

Her son Sandeep Dikshit, along with Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and former MLA Anil Bhardwaj paid homage, they said.

Several other leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, and Shashi Tharoor, took to social media to remember the former chief minister on her death anniversary.

With victory in three consecutive Assembly elections, Dikshit has been Delhi's longest-serving chief minister.

She died on July 20, 2019, at the age of 81 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

(Inputs from PTI)