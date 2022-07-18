Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Delhi: Central Government Institutions, Residences In Maidangarhi, Rajpur Khurd To Get Uninterrupted Water

The Kejriwal government is determined to provide unhindered water supply to each and every resident of Delhi. Concerned departments are working round the clock to ensure that 24x7 water supply is provided to people all over the city, Sisodia said.

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:30 pm

The Arvind Kejriwal government will provide uninterrupted water supply to central government institutions and residential complexes in Maidangarhi and Rajpur Khurd in south Delhi, a statement said on Monday.

"To facilitate the uninterrupted water supply to central government organisations' buildings being constructed in Maidangarhi and Rajpur Khurd village, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will lay a 3600-metre-long pipeline in the said areas," it said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the project worth Rs 6.56 crore on Monday.

These areas have nine buildings, including institutional and residential complexes of South Asian University, National Informatics Centre, Department of Electronics and Information Technology, Urban Institute of India, Central Armed Forces Institute of Medical Sciences, Central Bureau of Investigation Staff Quarters, Delhi Police Staff Quarters, Central Industrial Security Forces Staff Quarters, Indian Institute of Foriegn Trade and National Investigation Agency.

The Kejriwal government is determined to provide unhindered water supply to each and every resident of Delhi. Concerned departments are working round the clock to ensure that 24x7 water supply is provided to people all over the city, Sisodia said.

(With PTI inputs)

