National

Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots

On October 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards. Following her death, Delhi and other cities with Sikh populations witnessed large-scale rioting. Even 40 years later, none of the main accused in the case have been prosecuted, and survivors of 1984 are still waiting for justice.