Daily Covid-19 Cases Breach 500-Mark In Tamil Nadu

New Covid-19 infections continue to increase in Tamil Nadu with 509 people testing positive including a returnee from West Bengal pushing the caseload to 35,78,317, the health department said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to coronavirus increased to 38,041 with one more fatality, a medical bulletin said here.

Chennai added the majority of cases with 108 people testing positive followed by Chengalpet 47 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

Tirupathur and Tiruvarur recorded zero new cases, each while 19 districts reported below 10 infections.

As many as 419 people recovered from the virus, aggregating to 35,35,117 leaving 5,159 active cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,358 active infections and overall 7,89,493 coronavirus cases.

A total of 16,832 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,92,80,125 so far.

A 65-year-old man from neighbouring Tiruvallur, who was ailing with co-morbidity and tested COVID-19 positive, had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on September 12 with complaints of fever, breathlessness and chest pain.

He died due to COVID-19 pneumonia on September 19, the bulletin said.

