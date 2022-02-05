Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop To 344 In Pondy

The active cases were 4,630, of whom 114 were in hospitals today and remaining 4516 patients in home isolation.

Puducherry witnessed a decline in daily Covid-19 cases. AP Photo/Channi Anand

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 6:06 pm

Puducherry witnessed a dip in number of daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday with only 344 new infections being reported, taking the aggregate to 1.63 lakh. 

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,254 samples. One more person from Puducherry succumbed to the deadly infection raising the toll to 1,947.

Director of Health Sriramulu said in a release that the new cases were reported from Puducherry 224, Karaikal 74, Yanam 39 and Mahe 7. The number of cases registered on Friday and Thursday were 431 and 499 respectively. 

While 1,171 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,57,330. The Health Department has tested so far 21,74,610 samples and has found 18,21,675 out of them to be negative. Sriramulu said the test positivity rate today was 15.26 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 percent and 95.99 percent, respectively.

The department of Health has administered so far 15,41,422 doses which comprised 9,23,485 first doses, 6,08,839 second and 9098 booster doses. 

With inputs from PTI. 

