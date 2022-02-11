Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid: 977 New Cases, 12 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate Down To 1.73 Per Cent

Delhi had on Thursday reported 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and 12 deaths.

Covid: 977 New Cases, 12 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate Down To 1.73 Per Cent
Covid: 977 New Cases, 12 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate Down To 1.73 Per Cent PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 9:36 pm

Delhi on Friday reported 977 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.


With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,49,596 and, the death toll climbed to 26,047, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 56,444, it said.


Delhi had on Thursday reported 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and 12 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. 

Related stories

Ahead Of IPL 2022, Why Match-Fixers Have A Smile On Their Face

DU's Executive Council Okays UG Curriculum Framework

Oil India Limited Net Profit Jumps 37% In December Quarter


The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

Speaker Patro Shocked At Rijiju's Statement On Odisha Legislation Council Resolution

CM Thackeray Hints At His Correspondence With Maha Governor Koshyari

COVID-19: 3,976 New Cases In Karnataka, 41 Deaths

DU's Executive Council Okays UG Curriculum Framework

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri