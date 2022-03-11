Covid: 9 New Cases In Ladakh

Ladakh reported nine fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,153, officials said on Friday. The number of active cases stands at 75 -- 73 in Leh and two in Kargil -- they said.



The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said, adding that no fatality was reported on Thursday.



As many as 22 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the overall recoveries in the Union Territory to 27,850, officials said. All the new cases were reported from Leh, they said, adding that a total of 665 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative.

