Covid-19 Spikes Again? 118% Jump In Delhi Cases, Mumbai's Positivity Rate On Rise

While authorities have relaxed several covid-19 regulations that had been in place across the country, a fresh surge in cases in several parts of India has left many concerned and governments cautious. In Delhi, which saw one of the worst phases of the pandemic during the second wave last year, has once again been witnessing cases after a period of respite. With an uptick in daily cases and a significant rise in the positivity rate over the last few days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the city government was keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there was no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

Covid resurge in Delhi

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said his government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation in the city, and will bring in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if need arises.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the daily cases count was still low. The doctors have, however, cautioned against dropping the guard.

Children testing positive in Delhi NCR

Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar health department on Monday issued an advisory to schools as 10 more children tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district.

All schools across Noida and Greater Noida have been advised to immediately inform the health department about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or showing any symptoms of COVID-19 for timely treatment.

One of the schools, which had reported infection to 13 children and three teachers on Monday, has switched to the online mode till next week. Details of other schools could not be confirmed even as it was learnt that the 10 children who have now tested positive for COVID-19 belong to different schools.

Mayhem in Maharashtra

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a day after March 17 this year, taking the overall tally to 10,58,567, the city civic body said. With no fresh fatality due to COVID-19, the death toll in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,560, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

68 out of 73 patients are asymptomatic and five others are admitted to hospitals. COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily since the start of this week on Monday, when Mumbai had recorded 23 cases, as per the data. A day earlier Mumbai had logged 52 cases and zero fatalities. The metropolis has been registering below 100 cases per day since March 3 this year. With the rise in the daily cases, the case positivity rate of Mumbai rose to 0.007 per cent from 0.005 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Thane district has added eight new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,866, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. The death toll remained unchanged at 11,889, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,602, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said

Puducherry's lucky streak ends

Puducherry reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, breaking the union territory's nearly two-week long streak of no community transmission. The Union Territory currently has three active cases with a third case being reported on Thursday after a doctor tested positive.