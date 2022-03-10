Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Ladakh Reports 5 Fresh Infections; Active Cases Down To 88

The number of active cases has gone down to 88, they said.

COVID-19: Ladakh Reports 5 Fresh Infections; Active Cases Down To 88
COVID in Ladakh. (Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:29 pm

Ladakh reported five fresh COVID-19 cases -- all from Leh-- taking the overall caseload in the union territory to 28,144, officials said on Thursday. The number of active cases has gone down to 88, they said.

The union territory has recorded 228 COVID-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil -- they said, adding that no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.


Fifteen patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 27,828, they said.  A total of 652 sample reports in Ladakh were tested negative, they said. The total number of active cases in Ladakh is 88, 86 in Leh and two in Kargil.

Related stories

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Warns Of Further Spike In Fertiliser Prices

Five Active Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Decline

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Coronavirus Ladakh Leh Kargil
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers