COVID-19: Fresh Infections, Active Cases Dip In Puducherry

The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a further dip in the number of daily coronavirus cases logging 53 infections in the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Wednesday.



The union territory had logged 68 cases on Tuesday, Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. The 53 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,019 samples and were spread over Puducherry (35), Mahe (8), Karaikal (6) and Yanam (four), he added. The total caseload rose to 1,65,416.



The number of active cases came down to 736 as against the 900 as of Tuesday, he said, adding 34 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 702 were in-home quarantine.



The Health Department Director said there was no new fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Wednesday and, the fatalities remained at 1,959.



Sriramulu said 217 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries climbed to 1,62,721. The Health Department has tested 21,96,107 samples so far and found 18,39,916 out of them to be negative.



The test positivity rate was 2.63 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.37 per cent, respectively. Sriramulu said that the Department of Health has so far administered 15,58,849 doses which comprised 9,26,902 first doses, 6,20,468 second and 11,479 booster doses.

