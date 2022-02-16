Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Fresh Infections, Active Cases Dip In Puducherry

The union territory had logged 68 cases on Tuesday, Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

COVID-19: Fresh Infections, Active Cases Dip In Puducherry
COVID-19: Fresh Infections, Active Cases Dip In Puducherry PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 7:28 pm

The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a further dip in the number of daily coronavirus cases logging 53 infections in the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Wednesday.
       

The union territory had logged 68 cases on Tuesday, Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. The 53 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,019 samples and were spread over Puducherry (35), Mahe (8), Karaikal (6) and Yanam (four), he added. The total caseload rose to 1,65,416.
       

The number of active cases came down to 736 as against the 900 as of Tuesday, he said, adding 34 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 702 were in-home quarantine.
       

Related stories

Gold Trades Almost Flat; Silver Gains Rs 332

Hijab: 28 Students Sent Back From Two Colleges In Mangaluru

Uniphore Raises $400 Million At $2.5 Billion Valuation In Series E Funding

The Health Department Director said there was no new fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Wednesday and, the fatalities remained at 1,959.
       

Sriramulu said 217 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries climbed to 1,62,721. The Health Department has tested 21,96,107 samples so far and found 18,39,916 out of them to be negative.
       

The test positivity rate was 2.63 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.37 per cent, respectively. Sriramulu said that the Department of Health has so far administered 15,58,849 doses which comprised 9,26,902 first doses, 6,20,468 second and 11,479 booster doses. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Puducherry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

The Veil of Resistance

Arvind Kejriwal's Shift From Hanuman Chalisa To BR Ambedkar Show

Covid Death Toll Climbs To 227 In Ladakh, 59 Fresh Cases Reported

Firhad Hakim Instructs TMC Rebels To Withdraw From Civic Poll Fray Immediately

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti