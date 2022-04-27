Covid-19 Challenge Not Over, Children's Vaccination Is Top Priority: PM Modi Tells Chief Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the challenge of coronavirus pandemic is not over. Highlighting that vaccination remains the biggest protective shield against Covid-19, he said that the government's current priority is to vaccinate all eligible children.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers in the backdrop of a surge in infections in recent weeks, Modi said special campaigns to vaccinate children are needed in schools.

Union Health Secretary gave a presentation in which he discussed the rise of cases across several countries in the world, while also highlighting the rise of cases in some states in India, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Bhushan also spoke about the need for states to regularly monitor and report data, maintain effective surveillance, upgrade infrastructure and utilise funds given by the Centre.

Modi referred to surges in parts of the world driven by Omicron variant of coronavirus and its sub-variants and said that while the situation in the country has been managed well, we need to stay alert in light of recent weeks's surge.

He said, "It has been seen in Europe how Omicron and its sub-variants could lead to serious conditions. These sub-variants have caused surges in these countries in recent months. We Indians have controlled the situation quite well compared to many countries. However, we remain to stay alert in light of the rise of cases in some states in last two weeks."

Parts of India, including the national capital Delhi, have seen surge in new infections in recent weeks. States like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab have reintroduced mask mandates in light of these surges.

Modi said stopping the infection at the very beginning has been the priority and it should remain the same even today.

He added, "We have to implement our strategy of test, track and treat equally effectively."

Modi emphasised on cent per cent testing of serious influenza cases, genome sequencing of the positive cases, Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places and avoiding panic. He also stressed on the need for continued upgradation of health infrastructure and medical manpower.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the recent increase in Covid cases in some states, and underscored the need to follow the 'test, track, treat, vaccinate' strategy and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, as per the PMO statement.

(With PTI inputs)