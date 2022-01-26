COVID-19: 218 Fresh Cases, One Fatality In Ladakh

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh has climbed to 223 following a fatality in Kargil, while 218 new cases pushed the overall tally to 25,036 in the union territory, officials said on Wednesday.



The number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 1,317, which includes 1,023 cases in Leh district and 294 cases in Kargil district, they said. With lone death being reported from Kargil, the total death count has reached 223, which include 164 fatalities in Leh and 59 in Kargil.



Of 218 new positive cases, 97 were reported in Leh and 121 from Kargil, they said. As many as 144 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh on Tuesday. Of these, 118 were discharged in Leh and 26 in Kargil, they said. With these, the total number of cured patients is 23,496, they said.

