Conspiracy To Spread Panic? Terror Charges Filed In Udaipur Railway Track Blast; Here’s Why

The railway track explosion in Udaipur on November 12 that sent shockwaves across Rajasthan was an act of terror, says Rajasthan police.

As per the reports of India Today, the FIR registered against the case carries the charges pertaining to conspiracy in terror activities. The prima facie investigation of the police says that the explosion at Odha was planned to create panic among the people.

On Saturday, in between 7-7.15 pm, people living nearby the track heard the sounds of explosion and when they reached the spot they found that the railway tracks were dented and steel wastes were spread across.

As per the FIR, accessed by India Today the explosion was done to threaten the national security through spread of terror among common people.

The FIR had been registered under section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and section 18 (committing or intending terrorist act) of the UAPA Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It also added the relevant sections of the Explosive Substance Act, sections 150, 151 and 285 of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public and Property Act.

Why is the police terming Udaipur blast a conspiracy?

The explosion happened at a track where through the newly inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur express was to pass. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, inaugurated the express train from Ahmedabad.

As per the reports of PTI, after the explosion, the train was halted at Dungarpur station.

Even before the FIR, one of the police officials told PTI that the explosion was seemingly ‘well-planned’. “The blast appears to be well-planned. Due to the alertness of the local people, the matter came to light and a major incident was averted,” the official said.

Notably, it also came after a week of the visit of senior officials who were at Udaipur to make arrangements for G20 summit sherpa that is scheduled to be held from December 5-7.

Nagraj Naidu, joint secretary in Ministry of External Affairs was present among the officials who visited Udaipur to examine the preparations for a programme that will as Naidu says will give Udaipur “an international identity” and its “tourism will get new directions and strength”.

The blast coming during the preparations of the international summit could be another reason for the police to investigate the terror links.