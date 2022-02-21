Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Connaught Place Traders Writes To Delhi LG To Keep Shops Open Till 10 PM

This is the second letter to LG Baijal written by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA). It cited huge financial losses as a cause of concern for traders.

Connaught Place Traders Writes To Delhi LG To Keep Shops Open Till 10 PM
Connaught Place Traders Writes To Delhi LG To Keep Shops Open Till 10 PM Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 5:59 pm

An association of traders from Connaught Place has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting allowance for shops to remain open till 10 pm in view of the improving COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"We request you to extend the closing timings of shops in Delhi to 10 pm on the same line as that of restaurants. In UP and Haryana, night curfew and all restrictions have been removed but in Delhi timings for closing shops is same at 8 pm, which is causing huge financial losses to shop owners," NDTA wrote to the LG.

"Since Covid positivity rate in Delhi has reduced drastically and is continuously reducing every day, we once again request you to extend closing timing of shops from 8 pm to 10 pm on the same line as closing timing fixed for restaurants," it added.

Related stories

UP Polls: ‘Congress, SP Have Vowed To Weaken Fight Against Terrorism’, Says Amit Shah

Farooq Abdullah Calls NC An 'Eyesore' For Those Opposing J&K's Spirit Of Inclusiveness

President Kovind Praises Indian Navy For Successfully Maintaining Safety Of The Seas

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its meeting on February 4, had extended the imposition of night curfew in the national capital but slashed its duration by an hour -- from 11 pm to 5 am. Due to the night curfew, shops selling non-essential items are only allowed to operate till 8 pm.

The DDMA had also allowed the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from February 7 and for students of nursery to Class 8 from February 14.

Further, it had permitted all government and private offices to function at 100 per cent capacity. Gyms were also allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.

However, several restrictions like allowing only one weekly market in a municipal zone, no standing passengers in buses and Metro trains and a 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinemas remain, even though there has been a marked decline in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Connaught Place Traders COVID Restrictions Delhi Covid Restrictions New Delhi Traders Association Delhi Disaster Management Authority Schools Reopening DU Reopening Active Covid Cases Covid Travel Restrictions Gyms Anil Baijal India New Delhi Connaught Place
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

How Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Is Impacting Polls

How Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Is Impacting Polls

BJP, RSS Come To Manipur With A Sense Of Superiority: Rahul Gandhi

Kerala High Court To Left Govt: 'There Cannot Be One Law For Powerful, Another For Ordinary People'

UP Polls: ‘PM Modi Equating Bicycle With Terrorism Is Attack On Poor', Says Arvind Kejriwal

Mamata Banerjee Forms SIT To Probe Into ISF Student Leader's Death

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale