Conman Sukesh Shoots Fourth Letter, Asks Arvind Kejriwal To Stop Sending ‘Offers’

Conman Sukesh has become the new headache for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Gujarat assembly elections and the MCD polls. In his 4th letter to the Delhi LG V K Saxena, the conman, accused of swindling crores of rupees asked for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Referring to the alleged pressure from arrested AAP leader and the then jail minister Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kerjiwal to withdraw his case, Sukesh has asked why the party is waging war of words against him instead of responding to his previous questions and allegations.

“I hereby am giving this press statement as AAP is trying to fight me and provoke me with the war of words instead of answering the truth of all that I have said and asked in my previous press releases and complaints to LG, New Delhi,” the letter said.

He refuted the charges of choosing the time of elections for pressing these allegations against AAP to corner it and said that he came out as he couldn’t bear the constant threat and pressures within the jail, not for “someone or anyone” is pushing him to do so.

Sukesh also accused Jain of threatening him to withdraw the complaint he has filed against the former DG Sandeep Goel.

He added that Kejriwal has been constantly sending him offers to withdraw the allegations and noted, “Stop sending me offers and threats through the jail administration. I am not intimidated or interested in any of your offers. I will not back out. I will make sure every single transaction given to you and Mr. Jain is brought before the court of law with every piece of evidence that I saved from start knowing how you are dual faced.”

Earlier, in his letters the conman who is currently lodged at Mandoli jail said that he had paid Rs. 10 crores to Jain as a ‘protection money’ inside Tihar Jail. He also said that AAP asked him to pay the party Rs. 500 crores for its expansion bid in southern India. The conman was allegedly even offered a Rajya Sabha seat against his donations. The allegations immediately boiled up the political situation in Delhi ahead of the MCD polls.

BJP asks for CBI investigations

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta immediately after the allegations asked the Chief Minister to sack Satyendar Jain. Jain still serves as cabinet minister even after his arrests by ED in a previous money laundering case.

The state BJP president emphasised on the necessity of a CBI enquiry and said, “He has claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore to Jain, the then jail minister in the Kejriwal government, for his protection in prison. The conman has also said he had paid Rs 50 crore for a Rajya Sabha seat. These allegations merit a CBI inquiry.”

BJP MP Pravesh Verma who accompanied Gupta in the press conference said that the conman in August submitted the evidence of the transactions to CBI. Mocking at the claims of AAP that BJP has been trying to break the party, Verma said, “Kejriwal often accuses the BJP of dismantling his party. However, these accusations are vague and he does not give details. But Chandrashekhar has given all the details about the money he has paid to them. This requires a CBI probe.”

Conman- a BJP implant ahead of elections?

The AAP since the very first letter of the conman has been trying to establish the connection between BJP and the conman.

Accusing BJP of intentionally peddling lies ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections and the MCD polls, AAP leader Sauarbh Bharadwaj said that whenever the party fears of losing elections, it starts spreading lies.

In reference to Punjab assembly elections where AAP’s performance shocked the political pundits across the country, he said, “As the elections are nearing, the BJP is resorting to its old tactics of spreading lies. Right before the Punjab elections, they brought Kumar Vishwas and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was involved with nefarious and anti-social elements. And now, they are taking help of jailed conmen like Sukesh Chandrashekhar to repeat the same tactics.”

Adding that neither BJP, nor conman himself would be able to prove it, he said, “The BJP can make anyone say anything in order to win the elections. They made such huge allegations through a thug like Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but could not prove it.”

Both the MCD and Gujarat state assembly are going for polls in early December and in both the cases the closest contender of BJP is AAP. Political analysts think that this is the strategy of BJP to demoralise and deactivate the campaigns AAP has been conducting ahead of elections thinning the chances of BJP to retain both the state and the municipality.