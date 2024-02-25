PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates AIIMS In UP's Raebarelli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Nehru-Gandhi family and said the "shahi parivar" (royal family) of Congress just did politics in Raebareli but only Modi has done development work.

The prime minister inaugurated AIIMS Raebareli through virtual medium in a function organised here. Union Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

Modi said, "I had guaranteed AIIMS to Raebareli in UP. The royal family of Congress only did politics in Raebareli. The work was done by Modi."