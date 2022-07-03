Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Congress Rejects Report Claiming Rahul Gandhi Sought AIADMK's Support For Yashwant Sinha

The Congress and DMK are supporting their joint candidate Sinha for the July 18 presidential election.

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha Majid Alam/Outlook

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 1:56 pm

The Congress on Sunday dismissed as "bogus" a news report claiming that Rahul Gandhi called up AIADMK leader E Palaniswamy seeking support for the combined Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. In a statement, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said the  news report is "bogus and false" and is a "mischievous effort to sow confusion".

"This is wholly bogus and totally false. No such phone call was made. The DMK-Congress alliance is firm and steadfast enough to withstand such crude and mischievous efforts to sow confusion and weaken it," Ramesh said in a statement. The Congress and DMK are supporting their joint candidate Sinha for the July 18 presidential election. 

(With PTI Inputs)

