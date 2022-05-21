CM Kejriwal, Delhi Assembly Speaker Goel Launch Book On Governance

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Saturday launched author Lavkesh Chandra's book on governance, an official statement said.

The book titled -- ‘Right Angle of Governance’ -- discusses the role of various parties in independent India over the last 75 years with the common public as the central figure, the Delhi government statement said.

Kejriwal and Goel expressed their gratitude towards Chandra for writing the book, which according to the statement, debunks the myths of good governance with facts.

"The book is an unfortunate 75-year-old tale of India's development, which provides evidence for the deterioration of India's democratic institutions, as well as the reasons for the loss of the people's voice in legislatures," the statement read.

