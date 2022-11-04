Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Lays Foundation Stone For Assago Industrial’s Ethanol Plant

The Chief Minister assured the promoters that his government is just a phone call away to solve their problems, if any, and requested them to act as brand ambassadors of the State and bring in more industries.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 6:48 pm

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone here for the Rs. 270-crore ethanol-manufacturing plant to be set up by Assago Industrial Private Limited that would provide employment to 300 to 400 people directly and indirectly, 75 of whom would be locals.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the stone-laying function, taking place within six months of his meeting with the Assago promoters, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani and his son Ashish Gurnani during his visit to Davos, reflects the ease of doing business in Andhra.

The fact that it took only six months from the allotment of land to granting all necessary permissions to the stage of laying foundation stone shows the commitment of the State to develop industries. Nothing else is required to say, he said.

Jagan further said the ethanol plant would a production capacity of two lakh litre. The plant would use broken rice and maize as raw material and this would help farmers sell their damaged paddy and broken rice for higher rate while the by-product produced by the company would serve as high-protein aqua and poultry feed. The company would adopt also zero liquid discharge methods thereby causing less pollution.

The Chief Minister assured the promoters that his government is just a phone call away to solve their problems, if any, and requested them to act as brand ambassadors of the State and bring in more industries.

At the request of the MLA Chanti Babu, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 50 crore for the construction of Eluru Right Canal. Home Minister Taneti Vanita, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja, BC Welfare Minister Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and several MPs, MLAs and MLCs participated on the occasion. 

(With PTI Inputs)
 

Related stories

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy To Meet President, Vice-President, Prime Minister in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh CM Performs First Concrete Pour For World’s largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project 

Stones Pelted At Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu In Tirupati

Tags

National Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Ethanol-manufacturing Plant Assago Industrial Private Limited Zero Liquid Discharge Methods MLA Chanti Babu Home Minister Taneti Vanita IT And Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'