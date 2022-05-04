Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Kicks Off 'Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan' With Eye On 2023 Polls

With elections in the state due in 2023, the Congress party in Chhattisgarh seems to already have entered poll mode and started preparing the pitch for the battle next year. On Wednesday, Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commenced his public interaction drive “Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan” from the Vidhan Sabha constituency of Saamri in the Balrampur district of Sarguja division.

Under the initiative, the CM will personally be visiting assembly constituencies across the state to meet the public representatives, common people and community heads. The aim is to better understand local issues and problems at the ground level to help the government work more efficiently toward solving them.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel interacting with locals in Kusumi

In Kusumi, the CM was accorded a warm welcome at the helipad where he was met by Parliamentary Secretary Chintamani Maharaj, other public representatives and the people of Kusumi.

After his arrival at the helipad, Baghel reached Kusmi police station premise and performed customary rituals at Shree Ram Janki Temple situated there. He also interacted with the police personnel and their family members who thanked him for introducing weekly offs for the force and resuming the old pension scheme for government employees. The CM also distributed cholates for the children of the cops.

The mission, launched ahead of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly elections slated to be held next year in November, is being seen by many as Baghel's foray into poll campaigning. With the Congress hoping to retain power in the next elections, the CM has himself taken to the ground and will be touring all 90 assembly constituency seats in the coming days.