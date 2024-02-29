Chhattisgarh: CAF Constable Allegedly Commits Suicide At Government Officer's Residence

As per preliminary information, Sahu, a constable with 'B' company of the CAF's 6th battalion who was in his late 20s and unmarried, allegedly shot himself with an AK-47 rifle on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, he said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and an investigation was underway into the incident, the official said.