Chhattisgarh: CAF Constable Allegedly Commits Suicide At Government Officer's Residence

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) posted as the gunman of a government officer in Kabirdham district allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon, police said on Thursday.
The body of Krishna Kumar Sahu was found on Thursday morning in the guard room at the official residence of Kabirdham Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sandip Agrawal here on Thursday morning, a police official said.
As per preliminary information, Sahu, a constable with 'B' company of the CAF's 6th battalion who was in his late 20s and unmarried, allegedly shot himself with an AK-47 rifle on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, he said.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.
No suicide note was found at the spot and an investigation was underway into the incident, the official said.
Sahu, who hailed from Bilaspur district, was deputed as the gunman of Kabirdham Zila Panchayat CEO since December 2022, he said.
On February 10, a CAF constable, posted on security duty at the official residence of Chhattisgarh's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dayaldas Baghel in state capital Raipur, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon.