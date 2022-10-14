Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Chhattisgarh: 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Korea District, No Casualty Reported So Far

It was a light, moderate-category earthquake that did not cause any major destruction. Local officials have been instructed to carefully monitor the situation and report if damage has been caused.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 10:51 am

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude shook parts of Korea district in the northern region of Chhattisgarh in the wee hours of Friday, officials said.

This is the third time that an earthquake has hit Korea district in the last three months.

"A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt in Chhindand area near Baikunthpur, the headquarter of Korea district, around 5.28 am. The epicentre of the quake was 10 km deep from the earth's surface," a government official said.\

It was a light, moderate-category earthquake that did not cause any major destruction, he said, adding that however, it may have resulted in damage to kutcha (mud) houses located within 20 km radius of the epicentre of the earthquake.

So far, no loss of lives or damage to property has been reported, officials said.

Local officials have been instructed to carefully monitor the situation and report if damage has been caused, they added.

Earlier, earthquakes were recorded twice in Korea district in July this year and once in adjoining Surajpur district in August.

On July 29, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit the Baikunthpur area. Before that, a quake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in the same area on July 11. On August 4, a tremor of 3.0 magnitude was felt in Gangoti area of Surajpur. 

