Sunday, May 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Centre Working For Development Of Northeast: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Centre is implementing various projects including rail, road and air connectivity projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in Northeast India.

Centre Working For Development Of Northeast: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(File photo) Twitter/@FinMinIndia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 May 2022 4:15 pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre is implementing various rail, road and air connectivity projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in the northeast.

Addressing the 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave here, she said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the region.

"We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth Rs 74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast," Sitharaman said.

Related stories

Korean Cinema, Songs Rule Northeast India; Youth Looks Up To K-Pop Icons

BJP Ended 'Culture Of Corruption' In Northeast: Amit Shah

Efforts Are On To Remove AFSPA Completely From Northeast Region: PM Modi

The Centre is also developing 4,000 km of roads in the region at a total cost of Rs 58,000 crore, she added.

"There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around Rs 2,200 crore," the finance minister said.

She, however, did not mention the completion period of these projects.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Union Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman Union Finance Minister Northeast Development Infra Projects Rail Road Connectivity
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?

‘KGF 2’ On Amazon Prime Video To ‘Stranger Things 4’ On Netflix – Top 5 Titles To Watch On OTT This Week

‘KGF 2’ On Amazon Prime Video To ‘Stranger Things 4’ On Netflix – Top 5 Titles To Watch On OTT This Week