Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Centre Urges States To Promptly Identify Illegal Bangladesh Migrants

The Central government has urged states to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in the country.

undefined
Centre asks all states to take prompt steps against illegal migrants Representative image/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 5:27 pm

The Centre has asked state governments to take prompt steps for the identification of illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in India.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted and found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents in the last five years.

"The central government has issued instructions to state governments and Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants," he said in a written reply to a question.

Related stories

Bihar Minister Claims Inclusion Of Bangladeshis In Bihar Caste Headcount Will Be Strongly Opposed

Bangladeshi Couple Get Death Sentence For Selling Teenager To Brothel In India

SC Seeks Response From Centre On Allowing Bangladesh Illegal Migrants In Tripura

The minister said the states and Union territories were also asked to restrict the illegal migrants to specified locations according to provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings.

Rai said the states have also been advised to share the particulars of those illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards for appropriate legal action. State governments have further been advised to cancel any identification documents obtained fraudulently by illegal migrants, like voter cards, driving licenses, ration cards, etc, he said. 

Tags

National Bangladeshi Nationals Illegal Migrants Biometric Nityanand Rai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hugh Grant Slams Priti Patel, Calls Heathrow Airport 'A Disgrace'

Hugh Grant Slams Priti Patel, Calls Heathrow Airport 'A Disgrace'

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period