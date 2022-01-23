Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Centre's Move Of Dropping 'Abide With Me' Hymn Sad; Sensitive People Hurt By Decision: Chidambaram

For this year's ceremony, the hymn has been replaced by the popular patriotic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon", which was written by Kavi Pradeep to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during the 1962 Indo-China war.

Centre's Move Of Dropping 'Abide With Me' Hymn Sad; Sensitive People Hurt By Decision: Chidambaram
P Chidambaram says that government's move has hurt "sensitive people" - PTI

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 2:50 pm

Objecting to the Centre's decision of dropping one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymns 'Abide with me' from this year's Beating Retreat ceremony, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the government's move has hurt the "thinking and sensitive" people. 'Abide with me', written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, had been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950. 

The Indian Army announced on Saturday that it has been dropped from this year's ceremony. For this year's ceremony, the hymn has been replaced by the popular patriotic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon", which was written by Kavi Pradeep to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during the 1962 Indo-China war.

Talking to reporters in Goa, Chidambaram said, "'Abide with me' is an old hymn that dates back to 1847. It was Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn. Ever since we became a republic in 1950, the ceremony called Beating the Retreat on the last of the Republic Day celebrations would always end with the march to the tune of 'Abide with me," he said.

Related stories

Goa: Utpal Parrikar Quits BJP, Will Contest Election From Panaji Independently

Goa Congress Chief Lourenco Announces Home-Coming, Confused?

Congress Names Five More Candidates For Goa Assembly Polls

"It is very sad that an old Christian hymn, which is no longer a Christian hymn but a secular hymn, has been dropped from the Republic Day parade," he said. The former Union minister said it was sad that the government has decided to abandon the hymn in the 75th year of India's Independence. "It has hurt a lot of thinking and sensitive people. I hope that better sense will prevail and on the Republic Day it will be restored on which our troupe will march," the Congress veteran said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Goa Chidambaram Mahatma Gandhi Hymn Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Tripura Communal Violence: 'Public Spirited Hands' Demanding Unbiased Probe Themselves Unclean, Govt Says

Tripura Communal Violence: 'Public Spirited Hands' Demanding Unbiased Probe Themselves Unclean, Govt Says

RDay Parade: Indian Army Marching Contingents To Display Evolution Of Uniforms, Rifles

The Symbolism Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grand Statue At The India Gate

New Letter Says Mukherjee Commission Disregarded Renkoji Temple's Nod For DNA Test Of Ashes: Netaji kin

'Congress' Situation Miserable In UP', Says Mayawati

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held