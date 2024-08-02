Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims

The Centre informed the Parliament on Thursday that they have formulated a scheme to provide cashless treatment to road crash victims for motor vehicle related accidents. The scheme is being tested on a pilot basis in Chandigarh and Assam.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said under the scheme, the eligible victims are administered health benefit packages relating to trauma and polytrauma care at empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY), up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh for a maximum period of seven days from the date of accident.
"The ministry has formulated a scheme and initiated implementation on a pilot basis in Chandigarh and Assam to provide cashless treatment to victims of road accidents caused by use of motor vehicle, on any category of road, in collaboration with National Health Authority (NHA)," the road transport and highways minister said.
This scheme is managed by the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, which was established under Section 164B of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
He added that the sources of income and its use are outlined in the Central Motor Vehicles (Motor Vehicle Accident Fund) Rules, 2022.
The NHA, under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, is in charge of implementing the program. This involves coordination with local police, empanelled hospitals, state health agencies, the National Informatics Centre, and the General Insurance Council.