Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said under the scheme, the eligible victims are administered health benefit packages relating to trauma and polytrauma care at empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY), up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh for a maximum period of seven days from the date of accident.