Friday, Dec 02, 2022
CBI Arrests Deputy Chief Engineer Of Railways In Lucknow

CBI Arrests Deputy Chief Engineer Of Railways In Lucknow

CBI official
CBI official Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 5:44 pm

The CBI has arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Northern Railway posted in Lucknow for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for clearing pending bills of a contractor, officials said Friday.

Arun Kumar Mittal, Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction), Northern Railway allegedly demanded the bribe from the contractor for passing the bills of his firm engaged in project work at Charbagh, Lucknow, they said.

The agency arrested Mittal in a trap operation while allegedly accepting the bribe, they said.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, including in Delhi and Lucknow, which led to the recovery of Rs 38 lakh (approx) in cash and other assets," the CBI said in a statement.

-With PTI Input

