CBI Arrests 9 I-T Officers In Nagpur For Joining Department Without Giving Exam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested nine Income Tax officers in Maharashtra's Nagpur who allegedly joined the department without appearing for the mandatory examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, an official said on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI arrested the nine accused officers on Monday, the official said. An offence was registered in 2018 after it came to light that some employees and officers had joined the I-T department without appearing for the Staff Selection Commission examination, he said.

A probe was initiated, after which the central agency identified these officials and apprehended them, the official said. Over the years some of these officials had even got promotions, he added.