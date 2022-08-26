Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Carry Out Anti-Maoist Operations By Taking Locals Into Confidence: Chhattisgarh CM To Officials

 Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghelhas directed authorities to conduct anti-Maoist operations with the help of local populations.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 7:29 pm

 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday directed authorities to carry out anti-Maoist operations by taking the local population into confidence, a government official said.

Addressing a meeting of the unified command here at the New Circuit House to review the security situation and development works in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-hit areas, the CM also asked them to expedite development works in such areas. 

 "The government's three-pronged strategy of trust, development and security has resulted in a decline in Naxalite activities,” an official release quoted the CM as saying in the meeting. Better coordination between state police and Central forces has expedited anti-Maoist operations as well as development works in these areas, due to which the confidence of people has increased in the government, the release quoted him as saying.

Related stories

Odisha: 150 Maoist Supporters Demolish ‘Martyrs Column’ In Former Hotbed, Surrender

BJP ‘Bowled Bouncer’ To Jharkhand, Lost Government In Bihar: Bhupesh Baghel

PESA Rules Enacted In Chhattisgarh Will Empower Tribals: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Setting up police camps in core areas to tackle the menace has helped provide facilities like roads, culverts, schools, electricity, and public distribution shops (PDS) in the interiors of Jagargunda, Kistaram, and Bheji (Sukma district), Pamed, Basaguda and Tarrem (Bijapur), he said.

The chief minister said Palli (Narayanpur)- Barsoor (Dantewada) state highway number 5 that connects Narayanpur, Kondgaon, and Bastar, which was shut for a long time, has been opened. "Carry out anti-Maoist operations by taking locals into confidence and at the same time complete ongoing infrastructure works within the stipulated time," he told officials. 

  He also instructed officials to monitor the borders with Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha to check the interstate movement of Naxalites, the release said.

The official statement said issues related to the welfare of security personnel deployed in these areas were discussed in the meeting, which was attended by state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Subrat Sahoo, among others.

Tags

National Bhupesh Baghel Naxalite Maoist Left-Wing Extremism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet