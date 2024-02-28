Can Parliament Put Curbs On Taxes Imposed By States On Mineral-Bearing Land, Asks SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked mineral-rich states like Jharkhand and Odisha whether Parliament can prescribe any limitation on the taxes they impose on mineral bearing land.

A nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which is considering whether the royalty collected on mining leases can be considered as tax, as held by a seven-judge bench in 1989, acknowledged that states do have the power under the Constitution to impose taxes on such land.

However, the bench asked them whether this power precludes the central government from putting any limitations or restraint as imposition of tax also has some impact on mineral development, an entry which falls under the Union List in the 7th schedule of the Constitution.

"If you are choosing to impose a tax on mineral bearing land, would it not be open to the Parliament to exercise its power under list 1 (of the Constitution) to impose restraint or limitation even when you are exercising powers under Entry 49 of List 2," said the bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih.

Entry 49 of List 2 of the Constitution deals with taxes on land and buildings by the state. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Jharkhand and Odisha, said even though the expression "subject to limitation" is not there in Entry 49, some limitations can still be imposed.

"Entry 49 of List 2 is the exclusive entry of taxing power with respect to land and building. There is no other entry in any of the lists (under the Constitution) which operate in the same field of tax on land and building as a unit," he said.