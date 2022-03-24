Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Byju's Becomes Official Sponsor Of FIFA World Cup 2022

BYJU'S is now the first Indian firm to be associated with the World Cup

Byju's Becomes Official Sponsor Of FIFA World Cup 2022

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 4:38 pm

Leading Ed-Tech firm BYJU'S has been announced as the official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

The firm will now have access to FIFA World Cup's mark, emblem, and assets to create unique promotions and run them across passionate football fans across the world.

Related stories

Byju's Raises $800 Mn In Funding Led By Founder Raveendran

BYJU'S is now the first Indian firm to be associated with the World Cup.

It will also create engaging educational content for the young fans as part of a multifaceted activation plan.

“We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership," Goal.com quoted Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S founder and CEO.

Tags

National Business BYJU’S Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Edtech Startup EdTech Sponsor Of 2022 World Cup Byju Raveendran
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Sri Lanka’s Financial Meltdown Could Be End Of The Road For Rajapaksa Family

Sri Lanka’s Financial Meltdown Could Be End Of The Road For Rajapaksa Family