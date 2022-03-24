Byju's Becomes Official Sponsor Of FIFA World Cup 2022

Leading Ed-Tech firm BYJU'S has been announced as the official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The firm will now have access to FIFA World Cup's mark, emblem, and assets to create unique promotions and run them across passionate football fans across the world.

BYJU'S is now the first Indian firm to be associated with the World Cup.

We are delighted to announce that BYJU’S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️.



This would make BYJU’S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally.



Stay tuned for more updates! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4M9cfHT5AN — BYJU'S (@BYJUS) March 24, 2022

It will also create engaging educational content for the young fans as part of a multifaceted activation plan.

“We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership," Goal.com quoted Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S founder and CEO.