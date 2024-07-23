National

Budget 2024: When, Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Historic 7th Presentation | Details

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing the full Union Budget 2024 of the Modi 3.0 government after its re-election for a third term today. On February 1, an interim budget was presented ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The budget speech is scheduled to commence at 11: 00 AM.