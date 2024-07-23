Budget 2024: When, Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Historic 7th Presentation | Details

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all for the historic seventh presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament today surpassing her previous record of six consecutive budgets held by Morarji Desai, who holds the record of presenting ten Budgets during his tenure as the finance minister.
Budget 2024: When and where to watch?
Today, the budget speech is scheduled to commence at 11: 00 AM.
The live budget presentation will be streamed on the government’s official Union Budget website indiabudget.gov.in . Moreover, Sansad TV will also broadcast the live coverage of the budget session.
Budget 2024: What to expect?
Today, the finance minister will be announcing the full Union Budget 2024 of the Modi 3.0 government after its re-election for a third term. On February 1, an interim budget was presented by Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Taxpayers this time are eagerly expecting substantial tax reliefs and economic reforms leaving more money in their hands. Besides, the market also expects staying on the fiscal glide path to lower the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26.
In 2019, breaking the colonial stereotype of carrying a 'Gladstone Box', FM Sitharaman switched to a traditional 'Bahi Khata' for budget presentation. In 2021, the concept of paperless budget was introduced. However, following the rule since 2021, Budget would be in paperless form.