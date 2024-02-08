'Black Paper' Vs 'White Paper': BJP Counters Congress's Doc, Modi Says Thanks For 'Kaala Teeka'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday released 'black paper' on the alleged 'failures' of Modi government over the last 10 years, a move that Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly responded to by saying thanks for "kaala teeka".

While Congress's 'black paper' highlighted the 'failures' of the Modi-led central government on unemployment, price rise, farmers' distress, the BJP later released its counter 'White Paper', highlighting its achievements of the last 10 years.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said there is a danger to democracy in the country, adding that 411 MLAs were taken on their side by the BJP over the last 10 years.

"They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy," Kharge alleged.