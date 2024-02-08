'Black Paper' Vs 'White Paper': BJP Counters Congress's Doc, Modi Says Thanks For 'Kaala Teeka'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday released 'black paper' on the alleged 'failures' of Modi government over the last 10 years, a move that Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly responded to by saying thanks for "kaala teeka".
While Congress's 'black paper' highlighted the 'failures' of the Modi-led central government on unemployment, price rise, farmers' distress, the BJP later released its counter 'White Paper', highlighting its achievements of the last 10 years.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said there is a danger to democracy in the country, adding that 411 MLAs were taken on their side by the BJP over the last 10 years.
"They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy," Kharge alleged.
Kharge said that the main issue being raised is unemployment, "which the BJP never talks about". He added that "discrimination is being done with non-BJP states like Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana."
ALSO READ | 'Non-Starter Yuvraj' to Kharge's 'Aashirwad': PM Tears Into Congress Again | Modi RS Speech
Thanks For Kaala Teeka, Says PM Modi
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha after Kharge released the 'black paper' PM Modi said he would like to thank the Congress president for giving "kaala teeka for nazar" to the BJP government for its good work.
Since Kharge ji is now here, I have to fulfil one duty... Sometimes when a child does something good, the family puts kaala teeka to ward off evil eye Kharge... Today, Kharge ji has put kaala teeka for the development the country has seen in the last 10 years... I would like to thank Kharge ji for this," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking false things about the UPA government and claimed that his speech in the Rajya Sabha was only focused on criticising the Congress and did not touch upon the issues of unemployment, price rise and economic inequality.
Advertisement
In his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi slammed Congress and accused the Grand Old party of creating a north-south divide amid protest by southern states over alleged "tax inequality" by the Centre.
ALSO READ | 'Opposition, Thank You': PM Goes All Out Attacking Rival Parties In LS Speech, Says Modi's 3rd Term Not Far
Advertisement
Talking about Modi's reply in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge on Wednesday said "those who do not believe in the Constitution are preaching on patriotism to the Congress".
ALSO READ | Amid Modi's 'North-South Divide' Charge, Kerala & TN Govt's Stir In Delhi Today Over Centre's 'Partiality'
Advertisement
"Modiji, in your speeches in both the Houses, you only cursed the Congress. Despite being in power for 10 years, instead of talking about himself, he only criticises the Congress party. Even today, he did not talk about price rise, unemployment and economic inequality," Kharge said.
Advertisement
BJP Releases White Paper In Counter
Hours after Congress's 'black paper' BJP released its 'White Paper' highlighting the achievements of the NDA-led central government in the past 10 years.
NDA government, armed with political and policy stability, took tough decisions for greater economic good, unlike its predecessor UPA, the 'White Paper' of the BJP mentioned, adding that rather than employing quick fixes, NDA government undertook bold reforms, built sturdy superstructure.
In last ten years, NDA govt successfully overcame challenges left behind by the previous UPA government, the White Paper stated and added that the Congress-led UPA government failed miserably to facilitate economic activities, instead created hurdles that held back economy.
"Every challenge of the pre-2014 era was overcome through NDA govt's economic management and governance," the White Paper mentioned.