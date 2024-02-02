National

BJP Workers Will Interact With Everyone As Part Of 'Gaon Chalo' Campaign, Says Fadnavis

February 2, 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party workers will connect with every resident of villages that will be covered under the 'gaon chalo' mass outreach programme for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

It will be a record as BJP functionaries would have reached and interacted with 100 per cent villagers under the campaign, he said, adding the party has done it earlier and will start afresh again.

Queried about his meeting with BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday, Fadnavis said it was to get guidelines for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and alliances.

