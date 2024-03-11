BJP To Protest Today At Freedom Park Over Bangalore's Severe Water Crisis

Surya also offered suggestions via Twitter, stating, "Treated water must be provided for non-potable usage for bulk users like industries & in the construction sector," and emphasizing the completion of the Cauvery Stage-5 project to address water availability in proposed regions.

1) Advocate for providing treated water for non-potable use in industries and the construction sector to address the water crisis effectively.

2) Need to redistribute drinking water to areas experiencing stress, ensuring a more equitable distribution.

3) Divert approximately 1,300 MLD of available treated water towards lakes to recharge aquifers.

4) Seek consultation from geologists to identify suitable locations for new borewells.

5) Urgently redrill or flush existing borewells experiencing reduced yields in recent months.

6) Efficiently manage water distribution by utilizing alternative water tankers instead of disrupting existing contractual water tanker supply.

7) Prioritise the completion of Cauvery Stage-5 project to ensure water availability in proposed regions at the earliest opportunity.