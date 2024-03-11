BJP To Protest Today At Freedom Park Over Bangalore's Severe Water Crisis

Bangalore is currently grappling with a severe water shortage, leading to daily cuts and some areas receiving water only on alternate days. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a protest at Freedom Park today to address the water crisis faced by residents.
Leader of the opposition R Ashoka expressed concerns about the situation, alleging government inefficiency and stating, "This government never focused on real issues and only tried to divert important issues. Many apartments in the city do not have enough drinking water for the residents. The MNCs are planning to move to other places if the situation remains."
BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar attributed the water shortage to drought, claiming that the city receives only 1,450 MLD of water against a daily requirement of 2,100 MLD. He emphasised the need to clarify the situation, stating, "We must clarify this to the people of Bengaluru and also the global citizens about Bengaluru."
In response to the crisis, Surya, after a meeting with BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, warned, "If the water problem is not resolved within a week, the Karnataka BJP would start a protest at Vidhana Soudha."
Surya also offered suggestions via Twitter, stating, "Treated water must be provided for non-potable usage for bulk users like industries & in the construction sector," and emphasizing the completion of the Cauvery Stage-5 project to address water availability in proposed regions.
1) Advocate for providing treated water for non-potable use in industries and the construction sector to address the water crisis effectively.
2) Need to redistribute drinking water to areas experiencing stress, ensuring a more equitable distribution.
3) Divert approximately 1,300 MLD of available treated water towards lakes to recharge aquifers.
4) Seek consultation from geologists to identify suitable locations for new borewells.
5) Urgently redrill or flush existing borewells experiencing reduced yields in recent months.
6) Efficiently manage water distribution by utilizing alternative water tankers instead of disrupting existing contractual water tanker supply.
7) Prioritise the completion of Cauvery Stage-5 project to ensure water availability in proposed regions at the earliest opportunity.