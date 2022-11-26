Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Protests Against JMM-Led Govt In Jharkhand

Senior BJP leaders, including former chief minister Raghubar Das, former Union minister Jayant Sinha and Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato took part in the demonstration outside the East Singhbhum district collectorate.

Jharkhand Chief Ministers Raghubar Das greets a gathering during an election campaign rally.
Senior BJP leaders, including former CM Raghubar Das protest oust the JMM-led government PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 2:46 pm

The BJP held mega rallies in Dumka and East Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand on Friday, appealing to the people to oust the JMM-led government in the state. The 'Aakrosh Rallies' were part of the party's five-day state-wide protest against the government, which concluded on Friday.

Senior BJP leaders, including former chief minister Raghubar Das, former Union minister Jayant Sinha and Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato took part in the demonstration outside the East Singhbhum district collectorate.

Das, the BJP's national vice-president, claimed that the state government did not fulfil the "tall promises" that were made before the election. He alleged that corruption was widespread in the state.

Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha said the implementation of central welfare schemes was visible in the state but the state government lagged in development works. Another rally was held in Dumka and it was led by BJP leader Babulal Marandi. He was accompanied by Dumka MP Sunil Soren and former Dumka MLA Louis Marandi.

Marandi alleged that illegal mining of coal, iron, stone and sands was rampant in the state. "No development took place in the last three years. The UPA government has failed on all fronts," he claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National BJP Protests JMM-Led Govt Jharkhand Aakrosh Rallies East Singhbhum District Collectorate Demonstration
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?