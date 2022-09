BJP President J P Nadda On 2-Day Visit To Tamil Nadu

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two- day visit to Tamil Nadu from Thursday where he will address a public meeting besides holding several party meetings.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will address a rally at Karaikudi on Thursday and meet eminent personalities from various fields in Madurai.

He is also scheduled to offer prayers at the historic Pillayarpatti Vinayaka Temple in Karaikudi on Friday.

Nadda will also pay tributes to great freedom fighters, Marudhu Brothers, in Tirupattur.

-With PTI Input